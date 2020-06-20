Schmidt, Hannah

Hannah Schmidt June 14, 2020 Hannah (Haun) Schmidt, 104, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Greeley, Colorado. She was born Oct. 22, 1915, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to German-Russian immigrants Jacob and Marie (Yekel) Haun. On May 30, 1933, she married Harold W. Schmidt in Harrisburg, Nebraska, and celebrated with him more than 65 years of love and endurance. He preceded her in death. Hannah and Harold lived in Scottsbluff, Alliance, Fort Collins, La Salle and Greeley. In her life, she was a stay-at-home mother who raised three children, Ronald, Stuart and Sharon; she also worked as a school cook, grocery store clerk, a baker at Branen's Food Market in Greeley, and a salad chef for Denny and Donna Oyler at Ye Greeley Village Inn in Greeley. When she made cookies, there were always plenty so any nearby child or adult could have one. Or maybe two or three. She was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Greeley. She is survived by her children, Ronald Schmidt (Verona) of Albuquerque, N.M., Stuart Schmidt (Therese) of Henderson, Nevada, and Sharon Stahla of Greeley; brothers Ruben Haun of Mountain Home, Idaho, Norman Haun (Yvonne) of Boulder; sister Bonnie Ferguson (Lloyd) of Casper, Wyoming; grandchildren Charles Schmidt (Sherry) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mary Carol Schmidt (Cindy) of Belton, Missouri, Stephanie Dierking of Kansas City, Missouri, Stephen Schmidt of Henderson, Nevada, Jacqueline Schmidt (Paul Appleby) of Pennington, New Jersey, Chris (Troy) Denike of Littleton, Cindy (Kirk) Haley of Greeley and Jeff Stahla (Susan Harelson) of Loveland; great-grandchildren Aaron Schmidt, Jacob Schmidt, Teddy Appleby, Lillian Appleby, Andrew Denike, Austin Denike, Brian Haley (Monica Nelson), KC Haley (Alisha), Kate Stahla and Will Stahla; and great-great-grandchildren Allyson Haley, Samantha Haley, Leslie Haley, Tim Haley and Jacklyn Haley; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; brothers Victor Haun and Raymond Haun; and sisters Marie Eckhardt, Marti Sanders, Esther Bieber and infant sister Martha Haun. A private graveside service was held.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.