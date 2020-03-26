Schrotberger, Wendall

Wendall Leonard Schrotberger March 20, 2020 Wendall Leonard Schrotberger, age 76, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at his home in Gurley, NE after a long battle with cancer. Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the CDCs new recommendation of no groups larger than 10 people. Cremation has been held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the family for later designation. You may view Wendall's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service is in charge of Wendall's care and funeral arrangements. Wendall Leonard Schrotberger was born November 15, 1943 to George and Lorna (Boehmer) Schrotberger. He was the oldest of 6 children. His childhood was spent on the family farm 8 miles west and 1 mile north of Grant, NE. He graduated from Perkins County High School in May of 1962. He enlisted in the Ogallala National Guard in May of 1964 and served until May of 1970. On November 26, 1966, Wendall married Linda Griffiths. They lived 15 miles south and 1 mile west of Ogallala NE. To this union 3 children were born, Chad, Amy and Todd. Wendall moved his family to Sidney in June of 1972 where he went to work for Ruan Transport hauling fuel. In January of 1975, the family moved to Gurley, where Wendall worked for Farmers Union Coop now known as Crossroads Coop. He worked there for 35 years retiring in May 2010. Wendall was a member of the Gurley Volunteer Fire Department. He was an EMT on the Gurley ambulance from 1981 to 2004 when he retired from the Department. He was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church. Wendall was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Wendall enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, hunting, shooting trap and going to all the events they participated in when they were in school. Several of the grandchildren had summer 4H projects. Wendall never missed going to the fair to see each one of them show their livestock, art work, photography or other projects they each had. He especially enjoyed the grandchildren sleeping over and making pancakes for breakfast for everyone. He was an avid motorcycle rider for the past 30 years. Wendall and Linda enjoyed motorcycle trips with friends and family, exploring many states and their landmarks. He was always ready for that next adventure. Wendall is survived by his wife Linda of Gurley; sons; Chad Schrotberger and wife Deanna of Gurley, Todd Schrotberger and Natalie Jobman of Sidney; daughter; Amy (Schrotberger) Naylor and husband John of Chappell; grandchildren; Zack Schrotberger of Omaha, Aaron Schrotberger of Grand Junction, CO, Keeley Naylor of Chappell, Ethan Naylor of Chappell, Payton Schrotberger of Sidney, Dynasty Murphy of Gurley; brothers; Bruce Schrotberger and wife Georgia of Olathe, KS, Rodney Schrotberger and wife Penny of Grant, Kevin Schrotberger and wife Janet of Imperial, Chris Schrotberger and Sherri Soper of Grant; sister; Diane Hunsburger and husband Joel of Tipton, MO; brothers-in-law; Ray Griffiths and wife Kay of Aurora, CO, Leo Griffiths and wife Marlene of Paxton, NE, Vance Griffiths and David Hein of Kansas City, MO and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts. Wendall was preceded in death by his parents George and Lorna Schrotberger.
