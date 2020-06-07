Wendall L. Schrotberger March 20, 2020 Wendall L. Schrotberger, age 76, of Gurley, NE passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 in Gurley. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Salem Lutheran Church in Gurley, NE. Inurnment will be at the Gurley Cemetery. Cremation has been held. You may view Wendall's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service is in charge of Wendall's care and funeral arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Wendall Schrotberger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

