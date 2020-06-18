Dale L. Schumacher Sr. June 15, 2020 Dale L. Schumacher Sr., 83, of Lincoln, passed away on June 15, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Born July 19, 1936 in Hemingford, NE, to William and Martha (Boyles) Schumacher. Dale married his wife Jearlyn Schumacher (Girdner) on October 10, 1975. Family members include wife Jearlyn Schumacher, sons Timothy (Terri) Willmes, Dale Schumacher Jr.; daughters Linda (Jim) Kruger, Cindy (Tom) Sherwood, Sarah (Jay) Fergus, Jennie (Michael) Hensley; brothers Don (Rose), Ron (Kathy), Max (Sue), A.L. "Sam" (Pat); 16 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, son Jeffrey, brothers Ernest, Harlen, David, Wayne, Harold, and Earl; sisters Veda, Bertha, and Mable. Private Family Funeral Service: 2:00 pm Friday (6-19-20) at Plains Baptist Church, 2916 Randolph St. 68510, with Pastor Raymond Smith Officiating. Burial in Rosehill Cemetery, Waverly, NE. Service will be live streamed. Reception will be held at the V.F.W in Wavery following the burial. Memorials to the family for future designation Visitation will be held from 3-5 pm Thursday (6-18-20) at Roper and Sons 'O' Street Chapel, 4300 'O' Street, Lincoln, NE 68510.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.