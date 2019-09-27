Scott L. Seward, 64, traveler, adventurer, and all-around great guy of Westmont, IL died September 19th following an injury suffered while swimming.
He is survived by his parents, Don and Terry Seward, sister Tracie (Steve) Drop, brother Kevin (Virginia), niece Krysta (Jevon) Wolfe, and nephews Michael (Kristen) Seward, and Ryan Drop. Fond great uncle to Anisley, Madelyn and Mabel.
Scott was retired from the Union Pacific Railroad. In addition to his family he leaves behind many friends across the county. It is a small measure of comfort that Scott was doing something he truly enjoyed.
Visitation 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday, September 27 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather at the funeral home chapel on Saturday, September 28 for an 11 a.m. service. Interment at Lyonsville Cemetery, Indian Head Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Scott’s name to your favorite charity are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
