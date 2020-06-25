Segura, Anthony

Anthony Segura June 7, 2020 Anthony Segura 62, of Colorado Springs, Colorado entered into heaven on June 7, 2020. There will be a private family service with Pastor Jon Simpson officiating. Anthony was born in Harvey, Illinois on October 5, 1958. He was adopted by Ralph C. and Jessie R. Ojeda on October 1958. Anthony graduated from Scottsbluff Schools. Anthony married Theresa Gallegas of Scottsbluff, Nebraska on March 5, 1982, to this union three children were born. Anthony is survived by children, Michael Segura, Nicole Segura and Gabriel Segura. Four grandchildren Anthony, Chayton, Ayden and Adrianna. Sisters: Rose Jim�nez of Fremont Nebraska, Esther Salazar and Terri (Albert) Guerrero of Gering, Tenedda (Anthony) Campana of Lincoln, Nebraska; Brothers: Israel Ojeda of Scottsbluff, David (Louise) Ojeda of Gering, Steve Ojeda of Bakersfield, California, Paul (Virginia) Ojeda of Scottsbluff, along with a host of nephews and nieces and extended family members. He is proceeded in death by biological father Antonio Segura adopted parents Ralph and Jessie Ojeda, brothers Benjamin and Samuel Ojeda.

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Segura as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

