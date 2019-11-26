Selma E. Vasa, 80, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Monument Rehabilitation and Care in Scottsbluff.
She was born on May 19, 1939 in Alliance to Jesse M. and Esther E. (Guy) Kirkpatrick.
Selma was a member of the United Methodist Church. For many years she owned and operated the Long Branch Tavern in Arthur, NE. She was a member of the Hyannis Eagles Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary and the Arthur Booster Club.
She is survived by her children, Brenda (John) Gray of North Platte, Kirk Cross of Scottsbluff and Raylene (Carlin) Van Velson of Gering, NE, 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Glade Kirkpatrick, Daryl Kirkpatrick and her sisters, Cleora Schwaderer, Treva Mercer and Guyla Thomas.
A private family interment service will be held at the Alliance Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.
