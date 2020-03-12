Shafer, Janice

Janice E. Shafer March 9, 2020 Janice E. Shafer, 68, of Grand Island, NE, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at Tiffany Square Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, March 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral. The Rev. James R. Golka and Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski Jr. will concelebrate the funeral mass. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 5 7 p.m. at Curran Funeral Chapel with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Janice's obituary. More details will appear later. Janice was born June 12, 1951, in Ogallala, NE. She was the daughter of Orville Lee and DeLois Marjean (Madison) Garrard. Survivors of her immediate family include her husband, of 51 years, William "Dean" Shafer of Grand Island, NE Daughters, Tamra (Mike) Swartzel of Clive, IA Dawn (Bill) Arnold of Grand Island, NE Grandchildren, Mary Jeanne Arnold, Madisyn Swartzel, Delaney Swartzel. Twin sister, Janet (Bill) Pierce of Gering, NE Janice grew up and received her education in Scottsbluff High School graduating in 1969. Janice married William "Dean" Shafer on November 23, 1968, in Scottsbluff, NE. The couple lived in Grand Island, NE. Janice was employed by the Thompson Company as their credit manager until her retirement in 2015. Janice enjoyed her family and time spent with them, playing the slot machines, and traveling. She was a member of St. Mary's Cathedral, Cathedral Ladies, Does Drove 147-Elks Lodge 604, National Association of Credit Managers. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Gene Winchell, brother, Kenneth Garrard. Memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date or to Hope Harbor.
