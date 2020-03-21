Shanks, Sandra

Sandra J. Shanks March 9, 2020 Sandra J. Shanks, 81, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020 at her home in Alliance, NE with her family by her side. Sandra Jean Rathbun was born on May 5, 1938 in Holly, CO to Harold and Gwen (Nicholson) Rathbun. She grew up in Vici, OK and then moved to Oelrichs, SD during her teenage years. She graduated from Oelrichs High School in 1957. She met the love of her life, Dale Shanks in 1957. They were married January 12, 1958 at the First Presbyterian Church in Gordon, NE. To his union, two children were born. Gary Dale Shanks was born in 1959 in Hot Springs, SD and Gina Raye Shanks was born in 1962 in Gordon. Sandra and Dale moved frequently with Dale's job, and they eventually settled in Alliance, NE where Sandra has lived ever since. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Alliance where she had served as a Deacon. Sandra is survived by her children, Gary (Marcia) Shanks of Gillette, WY and Gina (Loren Kohler) Shanks of Highlands Ranch, CO; her grandchildren, Collin (Hwansuk) Shanks, Amanda Wentz, Casey Zwart, Bri (Chris) Daiker, Angie Shanks Michael and Conner (Jessica) Shanks, her great-grandchildren, Holden and Jude Richey and Noah and Leah Shanks. She is also survived by her sister, Caleen Ragon and her sister-in-law, Sandi Shanks. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dale; her parents, her brother, Leonard Rathbun, her grandson, Chad Shanks and her brother-in-law, Glenn Shanks. Memorial services will be Thursday, April 9 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Reverend Gideon Achi officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Alliance Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the First Presbyterian Church or to Regional West Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com

Service information

Apr 9
Memorial Service
Thursday, April 9, 2020
2:00PM
Bates-Gould Chapel
1020 West Tenth Street
Alliance, NE 69301
