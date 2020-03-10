Shaw, Romona

Romona M. Shaw March 8, 2020 Romona Marcella (Brauer) Shaw, age 91, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Sidney, NE. Romona was born on September 23, 1928 to Richard and Frieda (Kragel) Brauer and graduated from Sidney High School in 1945. On May 3, 1949, Romona married Clinton Shaw and the couple farmed for several years in the Potter-Dix area. Romona was active in the Jolly Neighbors Club and in 4-H, where she was a leader. Her interests included cake decorating, bridge and square dancing. She is survived by her 4 daughters: Sandra and Tom Parker, Deborah and Joe Aikens, Rhonda Shaw and Jill Ross, her grandchildren: Jason and Cindy Rohm, Chris and Leigh Parker, Amanda (Rohm) and Dan Popp, Chad Parker, Derek and Heather Rohm, Tim Parker and Brein (Ross) Crumlich, 9 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clinton, a daughter, Sonja Sue, her parents, sister, Hazel Gentry, and brothers Arnold, Dwayne and Melvin. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, at 2:00 P.M. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2305 San Marino Road, Sidney, NE with Pastors Caryl Miller and Leon "Bud" Gillespie officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel. Family will be present from 4-6:00 P.M. You may view Romona's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service is in charge of Romona's care and funeral arrangements. Donations in memory of Romona may be made to the American Heart Association, 9900 Nicholas Street, Suite 200, Omaha, NE 68114.
