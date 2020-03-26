Sheets, Bobby

Bobby Lee Sheets March 19, 2020 Bobby Lee Sheets entered eternal slumber on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Cremation took place at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Home. Bobby was born on October 19, 1965 to William Sheets & Alice Sanchez in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Bobby graduated from East High in 1983. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. During his enlistment, he served in Desert Storm & was a recruiter. He retired from the U.S. Navy in 1993 & relocated to North Platte to begin his career as an electrician with Union Pacific Railroad. He transferred to the South Morrill shop in 2009 & relocated to Scottsbluff. He retired from Union Pacific Railroad in 2018. Bobby enjoyed visiting his children, grandchildren, & traveling. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle. As soon as the final snow melted, he could be found out riding rain or shine. Bobby is survived by his father, William Sheets; brothers Melton Sanchez & Dennis Sanchez; sisters Bernice Mask, Sherry Keller, & Penny Hernandez; daughter TaLonna Sheets, son Joey Sheets; 8 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, & numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, his mother Alice Sheets, aunts, uncles, & cousins. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
