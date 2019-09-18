Sheila Marie (Reisig) Johnson, 56, of Scottsbluff, passed away July 15, 2019, at Regional West Medical Center.
She was born May 11, 1963, in Scottsbluff to Ronald and Neola Reisig. She attended school in Mitchell.
Survivors include her husband, Jerry Johnson of Scottsbluff; sons, Tyler (Kahlin) Grant of Ormond Beach, FL, Eric (April) Grant of Deland, FL, and Koby Johnson of Scottsbluff; parents, Ronald and Neola Reisig of Mitchell; siblings, Rhonda Reisig of Scottsbluff, Tara (Bill) Lienemann of Fort Calhoun, NE, Ronald (Nichole) Reisig Jr. of Lincoln, NE; and grandchildren, Kyler, Arianna and Taylin.
Memorials have been established for the family. Services will be 10 a.m., Sept. 23, at WestWay Christian Church.
