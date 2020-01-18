Sidney Packard Dallas, age 85, died in a hospice facility in Van Nuys, CA, December 20, 2019. He was was a graduate of Scottsbluff High School. After a brief stint in the Army, he worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad as a telegraph operator. In 1957, Mr. Dallas wed Katherine (Kay) Miller, a Gering High School graduate in Denver, CO. He attended the University of Wyoming while living in Laramie.
In 1960 Mr. Dallas moved his wife and 2 oldest children to CA to work as a Civil Engineer for the Bureau of Street Lighting in the City of Los Angeles. He worked for 30 years for the City of Los Angeles including a spirited 5-year appointment as treasurer for the “All City Employee Benefits Service Association” before retiring in 1990 into the private engineering sector.
Mr. Dallas was an aerobic enthusiast into his 80’s and a devoted walker. He had a cabin cruiser for over 30 years; a hobby which he enjoyed immensely. During his life, he also rode bicycles, motorcycles and was a master household “fix-it” gentleman. Mr. Dallas enjoyed playing bridge with a cherished group of friends for over 40 years and he conquered crossword puzzles regularly.
Mr. Dallas is survived by his wife, Katherine (Kay), daughters, Lisa Huddleston (Mark) of Madera, CA, Sydney Lane (Philip) of Oakland, TN, Joan Dallas of Sylmar, CA and a son, Stewart of Tokyo, JP, along with his grandchildren Amy Huddleston of San Jose, CA and James Huddleston of North Hollywood, CA. Mr. Dallas is also survived by two endeared siblings Harriet Allen (Jim) of Littleton, CO, and Harold Dallas (Sandi) of Colorado Springs, CO, and several nieces, nephews, and beloved friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Sidney Samuel Dallas and Gertrude Oma Packard Dallas of Scottsbluff, NE, owner of “Platte Valley Creamery” 1947-1966.
Cremation - “Mr. Dallas wishes to spend eternity among his children so his ashes will remain with them forever”
