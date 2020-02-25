Bruce Allen Sinner February 17, 2020 Memorial services for BRUCE ALLEN SINNER, 63, were held February 24, 2020 at the Henry Methodist Church in Henry, Nebraska with Reverend Jason Harshberger, a family friend, officiating. Bruce passed away at Community Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming on February 17, 2020 surrounded by family and friends after an arduous battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place and arrangements were by the Colyer Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Southeast Booster Club or the Southeast FFA. Bruce was born May 16, 1956 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska the son of Jerry and Donna (Surratt) Sinner. He grew up and attended school in Huntley, Wyoming, and then attended Chadron State College, where he earned his bachelor's degree. He married Cheryl Kay Anderson on June 11, 1978 in Henry, Nebraska, at the same church where his memorial service was held. Bruce taught math and physical education for thirty-eight years in the Goshen County School District, and also served as a football, basketball, and track coach. He loved to farm in the summer and also served on the Yoder Town Council. Bruce loved spending time with family and friends, especially enjoying outdoor activities with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, coaching football and track, and doing all kinds of home improvement projects around his house and for his friends. Bruce is survived by his wife Cheryl; daughter Jennifer Sinner; son Brian (Kendra) Sinner; brothers Gordon Sinner, Ron (Tammy) Sinner, Bill Sinner, and David Sinner; sisters Colleen Sinner and Jacqueline (Paul) Hofmeister; and five grandchildren, Tashara, Sophie, Delaney, Grayson and Soren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his paternal and maternal grandparents. Bruce and his family were blessed to received such an outpouring of love and support from the community during and after his battle.
Breaking
Most Popular
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is based on word count. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, please contact us at 308-632-9040 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.