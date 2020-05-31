Val Dwayne Snyder May 27, 2020 Val Dwayne Snyder, 61 of Kearney, Nebraska, formerly of Gering, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with liver cancer. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 PM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Gering Memorial Chapel with cremation to follow. A Memorial Service for Val will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Scotts Bluff County Event Center in Mitchell with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. Memorial donations can be made directly to Becky Snyder for distribution at a later date to the following entities: Gering Jr. Fire Patrol, Wesley Netherland Scholarship, and Laramie Peak Scout Camp. Please send to Becky Snyder 4110 19th Ave Kearney, NE 68845. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com Val Dwayne was born June 16, 1958 as the first of three boys to Val Deane & Kay Snyder. Val started his education at Bushnell and received his diploma from Kimball High School. At the age of 19 he started working for KN Energy. During this time on April 8 he married his wife of 43 years Rebecca Sue Hettinger. From this marriage they had two beautiful children, Kathleen and Matthew. Val was well known throughout the Gering community for his service on the State of Nebraska EMS Board, Gering volunteer fire department, and as a scout master in adult leadership with the boy scouts. He received numerous awards from the Fire Department which included: Gering Leroy Elliott Firefighter of the year in 1986, Gering Jaycee Outstanding Fireman in 1987, and Nebraska Aksarben Firemanship Award in 1991. He truly had a passion for sharing his wealth of knowledge and engaging young adults in scouts and the junior fire department. He was a selfless volunteer and loved helping younger generations to make their experiences just as memorable and unique as he had. Throughout his years in boy scouts he was a leader, scoutmaster, advisor, councilman, and was a familiar face at many district camping events. In 2017 he was honored with the silver beaver award. Val was a very dedicated and loyal employee to Tall Grass Energy, Kinder Morgan, and the pipe line. He was also the President of the 811 NebraskaOneCall board of Lincoln, NE. Val had a laugh and sense of humor that was contagious. He always had a positive attitude, was very kind and respected by those around him, and above all things he was a very humble man. He was a teacher of all things with a simple method of teach by example. He relished the good things in life which included spending time camping, hunting, time with family, and maintaining ties with life long friends. His commitment to his family and friends has always been admired, as many times he put them first before himself. Val is survived by his loving wife Becky, daughter Katie (Lance) Newth, son Matthew (Lenae) Snyder, grandchildren Alyssa & Payton Newth & Aspen & Chase Snyder. Parents, Val Deane & Kay Snyder, brothers Rob Snyder, Darrell (Robin) Snyder; sister-in-law Joyce Rowlee, Sister-in-law Sharon (Royce) Heimbouch, brother in law Gary (Marty) Hettinger and brother in law Ron (Bonnie) Hettinger and very special nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents and his mother -in-law and father-in-law.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.