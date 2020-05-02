Ronald Robert Soester April 22, 2020 At his request, no services will be held for 76-year old Ronald Soester. Cremation has taken place and burial will be in the Crawford Cemetery in Crawford, NE, beside his infant son, L.I. Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com The 6th of 7 children of Robert L and Ruby (Randall) Soester, Ronald Robert Soester was born at home, October 28, 1943, on the Iliff place in Sioux County, 8 miles southwest of Crawford, NE. He passed away on April 22, 2020, at Custer Senior Care in Custer, SD, after a brief battle with cancer. Ronald received his elementary education in rural schools in Dawes and Box Butte counties and graduated from Crawford High School in 1961. He attended the University of Wyoming before graduating from Chadron State College. Ronald entered the Army in October, 1961, and was stationed at Fort Carson, CO and Fort Leonard Wood, MO, as well as 2-1/2 years in Darmstadt, Germany. He was honorably discharged in October 1964. His truck driving career was launched when he began driving truck while stationed in Germany. He was an over-the-road trucker for many years and later drove for several local companies, finally retiring in 2019. Ronald married Janeta Williams on February 25, 1966. One son, L.I., was born to them, but passed away a few hours after birth on July 10, 1966. Ronald and Janeta were later divorced. Ronald and Faye Evans were married December 1, 1970. They, too, were later divorced. Ronald's survivors include siblings Dwain Soester, Wilma Hack, Lola Garner, Hazel Reinmuth and Carol (Jim) Stolldorf; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister, sister-in-law, Edda Mae Soester, brothers-in-law, Don Garner, Dale Reinmuth and Russell Hack and his infant son, L.I. Ron rodeoed all over the United States and Canada, competing in the rough stock events: Bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding. He also was a rodeo Judge through the years and a lifetime (Gold card) member of the professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. On his 70th birthday he left the house and ran a mile because he didn't think many other seventy year olds could do that. Bates-Gould Funeral Home of Alliance is in charge of arrangements for Ronald Soester.
