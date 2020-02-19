Solterbeck, Georgia

Georgia M. Solterbeck February 16, 2020 Georgia passed away on February 16, 2020 at the Goshen Care Center in Torrington, Wy. A memorial service may be held at a later date. Georgia Mae (Hennings) Lewis, Ayars, Solterbeck was born February 22, 1923 to John G. Hennings and Florina M. (Mills) Hennings in Hemingford, NE. Georgia attended and graduated from Hemingford High School class of 1940. Georgia started Business school in Grand Island, NE before taking a civil service exam and going to Wash. DC to help during the World War II. In Wash. DC is where she met and married Ersel O. Lewis on Oct. 4, 1942 at Bolling Field Army Chapel. After getting out of the service they mooved to Hemingford, Ne to farm north of town. To this marriage 2 sons were born, Kent D. Lewis and Timothy W. Lewis. Ersel passed away in Feb., 1988 in AZ, where they had retired, after which Georgia moved to Torrington, WY. She met and married Frank W. Ayars on May 22, 1999 and moved to his farm place. After Frank passed away on July 29, 2001 she later moved back to Torrington. She met Robert G. Solterbeck and got married Feb. 20, 2005 in Henry, NE. After Robert passed away she made her home with son Tim (Vickie) Lewis in Guernsey, Wy until going into the Goshen Care Center after breaking a hip. Cards may be sent to the family, Tim Lewis at Box 661, Guernsey, WY 82214. Georgia is survived by son Timothy (Vickie) Lewis of Guernsey, WY. Grandson Travis Lewis and his sons Tyler and Thomas of Minatare, NE. Granddaughter Wendy (Michael) Vergil and kids Declan, Falen, Alexis and Natalie of Bridgeport, NE. Granddaughter Angela Ayers of Alliance, NE and her 3 sons Jaymes, Joseph (Maegan) and Andrew Allen. Grandson Chris (Mary) Lewis of Alliance, NE and their kids Brittney and Izak. Chris's daughter Alison Locke. Granddauther Brandie (Josh) Stello of West Salem, WI and their sons Kaiden and Hunter. Grandson Waylon (Sarah) Lewis of North Platte, NE., their son Corbin and his daughter Nina. Step-son Mike Ayars and friend Deb McGregor of Casper, WY. Also numerous nieces and nephers. And 3 great-great-grandkids. Georgia was preceded in death by parents John and Florina Hennings, son Kent D. Lewis, brother and sister-in-law Ralph and Georgia Hennings, sister-in-law Phyllis Hennings, brother Ray and sister-in-law Lillie Hennings, infant sister Dorothy, first, second and third husbands.
