Sorok, Steven

Steven Richard Sorok March 3, 2020 Steven Richard Sorok, age 73 of Scottsbluff, NE died peacefully at Heritage Estates on March 3, 2020. The family requests casual attire for his Funeral Service which will be held at 2 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with Reverend George Naylor officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Thursday at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. A memorial has been established to St. James Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com Steve was born on April 6, 1946 at St. Mary's Hospital in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Steven G. and Doris M. (Blackburn) Sorok and received his early education in Scottsbluff Public Schools, graduating from Scottsbluff High School in 1964. He attended Scottsbluff Junior College and majored in the areas of business and economics. He then went on to further his education at Chadron State College graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in business and applied economics. Steve married Karen M. Drumheller on February 24, 1968 at St James Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff and to this union one son, Bob, was born. They made their home in rural Scottsbluff where he enjoyed raising cattle, taking care of his pasture and tinkering in his bunk house. Steve worked for Nile Valley Federal Savings and Loan as a Vice President for 14 years. He later left the banking industry and went to work in the agricultural sector. He had a passion for the cattle industry and spent many years as a feed sales representative working for Western Ranch Products, WESTCO, and Platte Valley Ag. He enjoyed making chili for the neighborhood on Husker game days and also attended Chili Cook Offs with his cousin and partnering cook Bob Blackburn. He loved to take his great nephew, Will David Nichols, for rides in the old white truck. Steve is survived by his wife Karen; son Bob; sister Patricia Broderick; niece Keeley Broderick; nephew Joe (Miranda) Broderick and their son Owen; niece MacKenzie Broderick; Uncle Vaughn (Clara) Blackburn; many cousins and extended family members. Steve was preceded in death by his parents Steven and Doris Sorok, grandparents Hubert (Red) and Marie Blackburn, Uncles Dean Blackburn, Jerry Blackburn, Don Blackburn, Frank Sorok, and Joe Sorok.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
3201 Avenue B
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
2:00PM
1117 East 14th Street
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
