Stander, Nancy

Nancy Ann Stander June 26, 2020 Nancy Ann Stander, 68, of Waverly, passed away June 26, 2020. Born January 25, 1952, in Scottsbluff, to Clifford Ernest and Margaret Eleanor (Davis) Amundsen. Nancy was a graduate of Morrill High School, class of 1970, and received her bachelor of science degree in home economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1974. She married John J. Stander on May 27, 1973, at Morrill United Methodist Church, Morrill. She was a 50-year member of the church. She also was a member of Mitchell Kiwanis Club, Mitchell, and Aging Partners in Waverly. Nancy worked for Panhandle Substance Abuse Council, Educational Service Unit #13 and Region 1 Behavioral Health, all in Scottsbluff. Nancy enjoyed cooking, baking, reading romance and mystery novels, sewing, reading stories to her grandchildren, and she loved flying in airplanes. Nancy resided in Lincoln, Morrill, Wilber, Waverly, and finally at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center, Lincoln, in memory care. Family members include her husband, John; sons Michael (Emily) Stander, Jeffrey (Michelle) Stander; daughters Jaclyn (Justus) Foged, Suzanne (Cole) Brodine; grandchildren Quinton Stander, Natalie and Kinsley Stander, Allyson and Joslyn Foged, Ava and Nora Brodine, Cody and Baylee Mulbery, Ithy (Derek) Filipi; great grandson Joseph Filipi; brothers Jerry (Larene) Amundsen, Clifford (Linda) Amundsen. Preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Patricia. Memorial Service: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th Street, Waverly. Memorials may be made to the Memory Care Unit at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center, Lincoln; Shrine of the Holy Family, Gretna, or the family. Further services at Bridgman Funeral Home, 2104 Broadway, Scottsbluff, NE. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com

