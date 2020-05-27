Steffensmeier, Lily

Lily Maxine (Mues) Steffensmeier May 20, 2020 Lily Maxine (Mues) Steffensmeier 87, of Bridgeport, Nebraska passed away Thursday, May 20, 2020 at her home. Lily, better known as Maxine, was born on January 15, 1933 in Bayard, Nebraska to Art and Viva (Feather) Mues. She was the eldest of nine children and was raised on Heller Ranch outside of Reddington, Nebraska. She graduated from Bayard High School. Maxine met Merlin Gene 'Con' Steffensmeier and the two were married on January 18, 1953 in Ogallala, Nebraska. In this union, three beautiful daughters were born; Caroline 'Connie', April, and Dawn. Maxine and Con made a life together in Minatare, Nebraska until they retired in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Maxine wasn't afraid to work hard in her roles in retail, caretaker, and beauty counselor. Her favorite hobbies included gardening and crocheting. She was a member of the Hope Club and Minatare Youth Club. Maxine is survived by her husband, Con; daughters April Gleason (Rick Sinks) and Dawn Steffensmeier, son-in-law; Paul Arellano, grandchildren; Faith Long (Sean), Justin Larson (Teall), Anikazio Arellano, Tonia Verbeck (Calvin), Danielle Larson, Cory Faessler, and Paige Pappas, great-grandchildren; Alyssa, Devon, Hunter, and Lily German, Zoe Saxman, Savannah, and EmmaLeah Larson, Kenley and Charlie Verbeck sisters; Patricia Fulton and Becky Blue, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Jim, Jack, Jerry, Jody, and Jeffery Mues, sister; Sundae Fritz, daughter; Connie Arellano, granddaughter; Leah Saxman, and son-in-law; Gary Gleason Maxine will be dearly missed by many. She was a woman of great knowledge, strength, and determination. Maxine didn't believe in material possessions, instead, she valued time with her loved ones the most. She was known for her straight forward opinion, positive outlook on life, and welcomed everyone as family of her own. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Bridgeport Memorial Chapel in Bridgeport, Nebraska with a funeral service following at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow the funeral at the Bridgeport Cemetery, with a reception held at the Bridgeport Fire Hall, thereafter. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
