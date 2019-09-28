Stephen “Steve” Schneider, 79, of Scottsbluff, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel with Father Gerald Harr officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com
Steve was born November 9, 1939 in Cody, Nebraska to Henry and Amanda “Mae” (Bohman) Schneider. He was the sixth of eight children born in the family. Steve graduated from Cody High School in 1958. In November of 1958, Steve enlisted in the United States Army. While stationed in Germany, the Army sent him to school to study electronics. Steve became a specialist in carburetors, ignitions, and radios; he was second in his class. Steve also was the right guard on the Army’s football team in Munich, Germany. He served two years and four months - he was extended because of the Berlin Wall – until his honorable discharge in February of 1961.
In 1963, Steve moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska. That same year, he married Elizabeth Klopping. To this union, four children were born: Sherry Lynne, Brian Edward, Cindy Mae, and Bruce Allen.
Steve was a student pilot for about 5 years. He shared a plane with a few members of the same club. He liked to golf and fish. His favorite was bowhunting for elk, deer, and turkey.
Steve worked for Fisher Roofing for 10 years. In 1974, he purchased Scottsbluff Auto Salvage and moved to Mitchell, Nebraska. He owned and operated the salvage yard for 20 years. His oldest son, Brian, operated it the last several years before it sold. For the last 33 years, Steve has been the Superintendent for Riverview Golf Course.
Steve is survived by his daughters Sherry Byrne of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Cindy (Jim) Erb of Oshkosh, NE; sons Brian (Gina Powell) Schneider and Bruce (Debra) Schneider all of Mitchell, NE; sisters Joan Starr and Patricia (Ben) Mellor; brothers Lloyd (Carolyn), Stanley (Rita), Ronald (Lucille), and Robert (Shirley); sister-in-law Marjorie Schneider; partner Grace Frueh of Scottsbluff, NE; granddaughters Nicole (Seth) Godbey, and MichaelAnn Byrne; grandsons Nathan Erb and Burke and Brayden Schneider; three great-grandchildren; honorary son Scott (Brandi) Butler and family; extended family members LaVerda Frueh, Jim (Jean) Frueh and family, Denice (Rick) Stapleton and family, and Jerry (Laurie) Frueh and family.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Amanda “Mae” Schneider, brother Jerry, and ex-wife Elizabeth Schneider.
