Steven Allen Klein, 53, of Phoenix, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 doing his most favorite hobby of mountain biking at Brown Hills Trial Ridge in Phoenix.
Steven was born June 16, 1966 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to David and Geraldine (Rexus) Klein. He graduated from Morrill High School in 1984. After attending Wyo Tech school for Auto Body work, and unable to complete because of illness, Steven went on his own and began his career as an auto body man for 34 years working with various body shops. He moved to Phoenix in 2013 to start fresh and new beginnings.
Steven was a man who loved God, and loved his children Mersades and Matthew. We all have so many wonderful memories of him. He loved to laugh and no man or person was a stranger. He was an avid Husker fan and even more a sports fan for his two children Mersades and Matthew. His supporting voice could be heard above all for those he loved and cared about. He loved cars and everything he did was done with excellence. Steve was a hard worker whom was always doing something. There was never a project too hard or difficult. He was honest and trustworthy and valued every single one of his clients throughout the years. Steven touched the life of every person he met, he was kind hearted and treated everyone with the upmost respect. Most of all, Steven was a loving and compassionate son, brother and father. There wasn’t ever a time where he wasn’t there for advice, ready for a new project, or up for doing something fun. He taught us all so many great lessons and his legacy and laugh will live on forever!
Steven is survived by the mother of his two children; Lisa (Chad Muzzey), daughter; Mersades, son; Matthew, of Phoenix, father David Klein of Phoenix, brother Brian and his wife Lori Klein of Kearney, NE; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Steven was preceded in death by his older brother Tom and his mother Geraldine and grandparents.
The services in Nebraska will be Saturday, January 25th @ Mitchell Berean. 11am.
In lieu of flowers the family has set up a Steve Klein memorial fund!
Checks to First State Bank of Scottsbluff, Ne. Memo: Steve Klein Memorial.
