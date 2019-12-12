Torrington, Wyo. — Mass of Christian Burial for Steven Norris Smith, 66, will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church with Father Ray Moss officiating. Burial at the Valley View Cemetery will take place at a later date. Steve died at his home on December 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Rose Catholic Church or the Ag Tech Building at EWC. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. and the casket will be open at the rosary at 6pm at the church. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Steve was born December 3, 1953 in Omaha, Nebraska the son of Kayo and Betty (Lyman) Smith. They moved to Torrington, Wyoming when he was three and he grew up and received his education in Torrington graduating high school there in 1972. He then attended the University of Wyoming where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. He married Marion Nolan on June 11, 1977 in Buffalo, Wyoming. They moved to Omaha where he worked in the ICU at the hospital while Marion attended college there. They moved back to Torrington in 1985 where he worked as a nurse till his son Sean’s accident and Steve dedicated his life of care to Sean and farmed as well.
Steve was involved in scouting and was an Eagle Scout. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, birdwatching, photography and was a life observer. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church.
Steve is survived by his wife Marion of Torrington, Wyoming; sons Steven Smith, Sean Smith, and Spencer (Kylie) Smith all of Torrington and Seamus Smith of Cheyenne, Wyoming; his mother Betty Smith of Torrington; a sister Joanne (Dick) Zimmerman of Chandler, Arizona; a brother Todd Smith of Fort Laramie, Wyoming; and three grandchildren Lora, Kayo and Adam Smith.
He was preceded in death by his father Kayo Smith.
