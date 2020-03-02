Stewart, Norman

Norman Keith Stewart February 29, 2020 Norman Keith (Doc) Stewart, age 94, of Morrill passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mitchell Care Center. Memorial services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00pm at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A private interment will take place at a later date. Memorials may be given to the Panhandle Humane Society of Scottsbluff or Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering. Condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com Keith was born August 16, 1925 at Holyoke, Colorado to Norman and Kate (Cauble) Stewart. After graduating from Holyoke High School, he enlisted in the United States Army. He was a Sergeant in the 11th Airborne Parachute Infantry during WWII and was stationed in the Philippines and Japan. He earned numerous medals and ribbons for his military service and was honorably discharged. Following his service to our country, he attended Colorado A&M at Fort Collins, Colorado and earned a teaching degree in secondary education. He taught Science and Vocational Agriculture at Sedgwick, Colorado. He then decided to go back to school to become a veterinarian and graduated with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Colorado State University. After graduating from college, he and his family moved to Morrill, Nebraska and he practiced veterinary medicine for over 40 years. Keith married Gwendolyn (Zimmerer) August 19, 1951 at the First Presbyterian Church in Fort Collins, Colorado. They were married for 68 years. From this union six children were born. His family was his pride and joy! He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family. Keith was very involved in the church and community. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and served on the session, clerk of the session, and taught many Sunday School and Bible classes. He also was a member of the Morrill City Council, Rotary, St. Mary's Hospital Board, Elks, Morrill Masonic Masons, Alliance Shriners and American Veterinary Medical Association. During retirement he enjoyed coin collecting, woodworking, gardening, fishing, and writing. He was a loyal fan of the Huskers, Broncos, and Rockies. Survivors include children Deborah (Ron) Hendrickson of Kearney, Marce (Wes) Webster of Parker, Colorado, Carla (Steve) Hoffman of Morrill, Lori (Gary) Hiegel of Mitchell, and Jana (Doug) Stewart of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren Justin (Maria), Josh (Kari), Seth (Kelley), Courtney, Wendy (Andy), Lyndsie (Eric), Hayley (Kenny), Kylor, Matthew (Kristina), Morgan (Will), Jason, Abby (Austin ), and Emily. Other survivors include 20 great grandchildren with two on the way, brother Richard (Annette) Stewart of Lakewood, Colorado, sister-in-law Carleen Dodson of Leesburg, Virginia, sister-in-law Bobbi Derr of Goodyear, Arizona, and sister-in-law Sharon (Wayne) Skaggs of Brighton, Colorado and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, infant son Steven, in-laws Carl Zimmerer, Rose and Elmer Derr, sisters and brother-in-laws Lois and Arnold Lipker and Mary and Don Hagedorn, sister-in-law Marty Stewart, brothers-in-law Jim Dodson and Wayne Derr, and granddaughter Nicole Webster.
