Russel Stickley June 9, 2020 Russel Stickley, age 81, of Sidney, NE passed away in Sidney on June 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in the First United Methodist Church with Pastor Corey Jenkins officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials are being established. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Monday from 1-7:00 P.M. to sign Russel's register book and leave condolences for the family. You may view Russel's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Russel's care and funeral arrangements.

Service information

Jun 16
Service
Tuesday, June 16, 2020
10:30AM
First United Methodist Church
2622 11th Ave.
SIDNEY, NE 69162
