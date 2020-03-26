Stricker, Charlie

Charlie Stricker March 23, 2020 Charlie Stricker, 85 of Gering, Nebraska passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home. Floral tributes may be delivered to Gering Memorial Chapel for the visitation which will be held from 4-7 on Monday, March 30, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at West Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday with Pastor Andy Griess officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Mike Kaufman farm, 140916 CR 20, Gering, NE. Casual attire is requested. Memorials may be given to Scottsbluff Zion Church. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Charlie was born July 19, 1934 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Fred and Mary (Reib) Stricker He attended Gering High School. He farmed and fed cattle and pigs with his family in Gering Valley. He joined the National Guard at the age of 18 and served for 5 years. On June 10, 1956 he married Jovetta Yekel. Together they farmed raising sugar beets, corn, beans, and 5 kids. Charlie's life revolved around many aspects of farming as he received several High Ten Beet Awards and was an assistant 4-H Leader. Charlie and his family spent several years tractor pulling. He also enjoyed restoring old tractors. He served as a deacon in his church, Scottsbluff Zion, where he was a lifetime member. In his earlier years, Charlie enjoyed playing basketball, horseshoes, and bowling. He was an avid card player. He enjoyed any card game, but especially loved playing cribbage. He will always be remembered for his fun, competitive nature when playing any game. He also enjoyed watching sports, old westerns on repeat, and fishing.He loved his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids but also had a love for animals of all kinds. He will be missed by all of his friends at the Log Cabin where he would go every morning at 5 am for coffee and conversation. Charlie is survived by his wife Jovetta of 63 years; his brothers Gary Stricker, Fred Stricker, Jr (Jody) all of Gering; his children Marianne Relka, Cathy (Mike) Kaufman, Deb (Kris) Lupher, Mark Stricker, and Charles, Jr. "C.J." (Deanna) Stricker; his grandchildren Nicole (Eddie) Schwartz, Justin (Michael Ann) Relka, Brittney (Jason) Moore, Ashley (Levi) Keener, Tessa (Jeremy) Burgener, Marlee Lupher, Alex Lupher; 14 beautiful great-grandchildren; and several extended family members. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Wilbert (Betty) Stricker, Floyd Stricker, and Jerry Stricker; and sister-in-law Dee Stricker.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
1755 11th Street
Gering, NE 69341
12:00AM
140946 Co Rd 20
Gering, NE 69341
