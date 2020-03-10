KayLyn Svalina
February 29, 2020
Born February 15th 1992 in Laramie, Wyoming. KayLyn passed away at the age of 28 in her home on February 29th 2020 in Sheridan, WY where she resided.
KayLyn moved with her family to Miles City, MT, and attended head start then moved to Hulett, WY, then to Clearmont, WY where she received her High School Diploma.
She was bright, caring, loving, funny, beautiful, and special person. KayLyn loved her job at NSI in Sheridan, WY, her "kids" there were her life. KayLyn loved to spend time with her nieces and nephews and cherished her time with them greatly.
KayLyn is survived by her fiance Ryan Allen and his two girls Alayna and Hanna, her parents Jim Svalina TX and Gail (Ron) Bentz Gillette, WY, Siblings Justin (Elizabeth) Svalina Houlton, ME, Jesse (Serria) Svalina Gillette, WY, Karina (Phillip) Douglass Torrington, WY, Jessica (Cory) Kieth Smyrna, TN, Barbra Dalke Sturgis SD, Shawn Bentz SD, 10 nieces and 6 nephews, Grandmothers Kay Braddock Morrill, NE, Nancy (Paul) Landeck Clearmont, WY, Barbra Bentz Belle Fourche, SD, Diana Svalina Moorecroft, WY, and numerous Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Best Friends Serria Cooley, Shem King, Judah LoVato. KayLyn is proceeded in death by Brother David Svalina, Grandfather William (Bill) Braddock, and Grandfather Jack Svalina.
Internment of ashes will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill, NE, at a later date. A Celebration Of Life will be held at the American Legion 200 Rockpile Blvd, Gillette, WY, 82716 on Saturday March 14th at 11:00 AM. Following the Celebration of Life there will be a pot luck reception immediately after. In lieu of flowers, memorial to the family to be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
