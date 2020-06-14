Svoboda, Jerry

Jerry F. Svoboda May 28, 2020 Jerry Frank Svoboda, son of Jerry and Eleanor (Bower) Svoboda, was born October 15, 1936 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He passed from this life on May 28, 2020 at his home in Poudre Park, Colorado, at the age of 83. Alongside him were his youngest son, Troy, daughter-in-law, Jennifer, and his black lab and best buddy, Coal. Jerry grew up in St. Paul, Nebraska where he worked on the family farm with his father and later graduated from St. Paul High School in 1955. He married Shirley Elaine VanDeVoorde on November 8, 1958 at Weyerts Church in Lodgepole, Nebraska. There were three sons born to this union: Matthew Charles, Jeffrey Scott, and Troy Edwin. Most of Jerry's career was spent as a licensed barber in Nebraska and Colorado. During his time as a barber in Nebraska, he taught for eight years at the Lincoln Barber College. He also held numerous officer roles with the State and Local Barber Associations including President of the Nebraska Barber Association. In 1978, Jerry was named the "Nebraska State Barber of the Year". In 1981, Jerry and Shirley moved to Ft. Collins, Colorado where he worked in Quality Control and Mechanical Inspection at Woodward Governor. When a position opened at Woodward Barber Shop, he then returned to the barber chair and continued working at Woodward until his retirement in 1999. Even after retiring, he continued to cut hair for his friends and family. Jerry leaves his family legacy of Matt (Maria Moore) of Kansas City, MO, Jeff (Theresa) of Lincoln, NE and Troy (Jennifer) of Mitchell, NE; eight granddaughters Morgan (Travis) Anderson, Malarie (Zach) Schnell, Natalie (Zach) Starostka, Katherine (Jay) Ostmeyer, Sarah (Shane Weyrich), Amy, Rebecca, and Jessica; four great-grandchildren Allison and Crew Schnell, Avery Anderson, and Oliver Starostka; Brother-in-law Daryl Conger and special friend Maxine Smith and family. A service is scheduled July 9th, 2020 at 10AM at Christ United Methodist Church in Fort Collins and a luncheon following the services at Buckhorn Methodist Church camp. Memorials have been established and can be sent to 198 Poudre River Rd, Bellvue, CO 80512 for Buckhorn Methodist Church Camp and/or the Poudre Park Fire Station. While we mourn Jerry's passing, we rejoice in the faith that he is now reunited with his beloved wife Shirley, parents, and sister Mary Conger. The full obituary can be read at www.bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.

