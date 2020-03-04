Mildred Rose Swanson March 1, 2020 A wonderful life she lived. Mildred Rose Swanson, age 92, passed away on a snowy Sunday evening-- March 1, 2020. She was a bookkeeper, accountant and co-owner of the Dalton Telephone Company. She had a green thumb for indoor plants, had great love and compassion for her cats and horses--for animals in general--and cherished trees. Her cinnamon rolls were the best! For her, the ONLY color in the spectrum was Blue. Blue! Millie, as many called her, was born in a snowstorm on May 4, 1927 to Lloyd Lincoln Lockwood and Nellie Madeline (Rose) Lockwood in Sidney, Nebraska. She played piccolo in the band and graduated from Sidney High School in 1945. Mildred was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary for over 50 years. She was married to Lowell L. "Swanny" Swanson and loved being the mother of four boys, with all the mischief which inevitably ensued. She gave as well as she got. Mildred is survived by her husband and three sons; Jerry Lee and Jackie Swanson, Rex Allen and Denise Swanson, Lauren Arden and Charlotte Swanson and numerous grand- and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Merle, her three sisters, Zepha, Helen and Abbie Gale and her eldest son Merle Dean Swanson. Mildred was a Christian woman with a keen interest in angels. She loved her husband and enjoyed working side by side with him for many years. Memorials may be made to the Heritage Estates Nursing Home Alzheimer Unit in Gering, Nebraska. We are very thankful to them for Mildred's care. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Evangelical Free Church in Sidney with Pastor Doug Birky officiating. Burial will follow in the Dalton Cemetery. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel to sign Mildred's register book and leave condolences for the family. You may view Mildred's Book of Memories, Leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Mildred's care and funeral arrangements. Farewell, Godspeed.
Service information
1:00PM-7:00PM
1140 10th Avenue
SIDNEY, NE 69162
10:00AM
2763 11th Ave.
SIDNEY, NE 69162
