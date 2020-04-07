Clarence W. (Bill) Swedell Jr.
March 15, 2020
Bill was born June 19, 1939 to Clarence W (Swede) Sr. and Elizabeth (Betty) Swedell in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. In February of 1946 he moved with his parents to the family farm northeast of Mitchell, NE. Bill graduated from Mitchell High School in 1957. Following high school he attended what was called Scottsbluff Junior College.
In June 1968 he married Kathleen (Kathy) Enge Sinnott in Phoenix, Arizona. In 1959 Bill joined the US Airforce. While in the Airforce he was stationed in Texas, Nevada, California, Arizona, Missouri, Japan, Colorado, South Carolina, and Alaska. He retired from the Airforce in 1980. Following his retirement from the Airforce, he returned to Scotts Bluff County for several years. He then worked for the Colorado Air National Guard for 17 years. In his early retirement years, he worked for the Colorado Rockies and the Lowry Golf Course part time. Bill and Kathy traveled extensively and he was very devoted to his church.
Bill is survived by his wife Kathy of Holly Hills, Florida, daughter Jane (Harry) Zogg of Englewood, CO, daughter Kristina (Louis III) Boone of Paris, TX, son John (Lena) Swedell of Denver, CO, sisters LaRhea (Warren) Dyke of Dillion, CO and Myrna Swedell of Denver, CO. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Caryl and brother Dan. Bill's ashes will be returned to Scotts Bluff County later this year.
