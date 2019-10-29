Ted Dean Bules, age 80 of Gurley, NE passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Morrill County Hospital in Bridgeport, NE.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 2nd, in the Weyerts Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Leon “Bud” Gillespie officiating. Inurnment will immediately follow with Military Honors in the Veteran’s Section at Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney. A Celebration of Life event will be held for Ted at the Gehrig-Stitt Event Center, located at 1212 10th Avenue, across the street from the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel following the graveside services, with lunch being provided.
Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Friday, November 1st to sign Ted’s register book and leave condolences for the family. Family will be present from 4-6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ted’s name to the Gurley Volunteer Fire Department. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Ted’s care and funeral arrangements.
Ted Dean Bules, the son of Karl J. Bules and Katherine M. (Strasrypka) Bules, was born in Cheyenne County on June 6, 1939. Ted attended grade school at District 80 in Cheyenne County and graduated from Gurley High School in 1958. He enlisted in the United States Navy in March of 1962, where he was a Radio Man Class A. He was honorably discharged in May of 1963 to work on the family farm. Family and farming were his life.
Ted seasonally hauled straw and also worked at the Egging Company. He went to Canada several times with friends to hunt moose and fish; hunting and fishing truly were a passion of his next to farming. Ted was a hard-working man, tending to his fields and passing the trait down to his nephew, Karl. They have been farming wheat, millet, corn, beans, sugar beets, oats and barley together since 1975. Harvest time and meat processing with family were always very important times for Ted where everyone was together. He also loved to play pitch and play pool. He was part of the Gurley Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years.
Ted moved into the Sidney Care and Rehabilitation Center in December 2018. He then transferred to Skyview Care and Rehab located in Bridgeport in January of 2019.
Ted is survived by his nephew, Karl (Janice) Bules III of Lodgepole, his five siblings, Karl J. Bules Jr. of Chappell, Donna (Ed) Murray of Valley Forge, PA, Shirley Jurgens of Sidney, Richard (Connie) Bules of Sidney and Alice (Jim) Ford of Alliance; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; along with a host of friends, neighbors and the local farming community. Ted was preceded in death by both of his parents; brother Wayne Bules; brothers-in-law Leon Schwartz and Jerry Jurgens; and sister-in-law Mildred Bules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.