Esther Terrell June 8, 2020 Esther Terrell went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 8, 2020. She was 92 years old and was residing in Emerald Court, Scottsbluff, NE at the time of her death. She was the loving wife of Hubert and loving mother of Carol Troutt, Del Terrell (Amelia), and Connie Terrell and the loving grandmother of Stacia Smith, Carli Brashier, Ryan Burgess (Allison), Angela Rayhill (Kory) and great grandchildren, Keith Burgess; James and Lacie Rush; Kaitlyn, Kyler, Karissa and Keisha Rayhill. She is survived by her sister, Jessie Finley. Her husband, parents, five sisters, three brothers, and many other family members predeceased her. Esther was born in Mitchell, NE, grew up outside of Torrington, WY and graduated from Torrington High School. She married Hubert Terrell on January 17, 1947. They lived in Gordon and on the Flats in Nebraska and in the Veteran and Torrington, WY areas. Esther worked as a nurse's aide and did laundry and housekeeping at the Goshen County Memorial Hospital and had dreams of being a nurse. She enjoyed driving cars, trucks, and school buses. She took great pleasure in her interactions with the kids on her bus route. She also contributed to the family finances by being a house cleaner and a cook at local schools and the Lion's Blind Camp on Casper Mountain. Cooking at the Blind Camp for nine years was her favorite three weeks of the summer. Her favorite kitchen knife was the one she used when cutting up seed potatoes. Hard work was never a deterrent and she was always available to give a helping hand. Esther and Hubert served the Torrington community by volunteering for the Crop Walk, Senior Friendship Center, Caring and Sharing, Land of Goshen Ministries, nursing home and hospital visitations, and church functions. They were active Farmers Union members and Esther served as an election judge. Esther enjoyed playing cards (pinochle was her favorite), dominos, bingo, and the aggravation board game where she took great joy in sending her opponents "home." Esther was a person who gave from her heart and truly cared for others. A private family graveside service will be held on June 29th at the Valley View Cemetery in Torrington. A celebration of life with extended family and friends will be held at a later time. Memorials in honor of Esther can be made to the Land of Goshen Ministries, 801 West Valley Rd., Torrington, Wyoming 82240 or Caring and Sharing, 216 E. 19th Ave. Torrington, WY 82240.
