Theodore Alex Easton, formerly of Scottsbluff, died in Laramie, Wyoming, on January 30. He had a long career in community college education that included service as the President of what was then known as Nebraska Western College. He was 85.
A memorial service will be scheduled sometime this summer in Dickinson, North Dakota. The family has established the Alex Easton Scholarship Fund at the Dickinson State University Heritage Foundation, 230 8th Avenue West, Dickinson, ND 58601.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.