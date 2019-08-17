Theona “Tiny” Ilene Beck, 93, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at The Residency in Scottsbluff. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell with Rev. Dr. Charles H. Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Mitchell City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, August 19, at Jones Mortuary. A prayer service will begin at 6 p.m. Memorials may be made to The Residency and will be designated towards the Star Angels fund and the care center’s courtyard project. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jones-mortuary.com.
Theona was born March 29, 1926 in Newport, Nebraska to William E. and Alta (Couchman) Johnson. Her family moved to the Mitchell area in 1934. Theona graduated from Mitchell High School in 1944.
Theona married Leo M. Beck on August 6, 1948 in Mitchell. Three children were born to this union: Terry, Leona and Peggy.
Theona was always there for anyone and opened her home to all. She was involved in her children’s activities and could always be relied on for baked cookies or car rides to events. She was an incredible seamstress, creating clothing for her children and grandchildren along with doll clothing or anything else that required her sewing expertise. She also enjoyed several crafts.
She was a member of Mitchell Federated Church and the Eastern Star. She was a Campfire leader for many years while her children were young.
Survivors include her children, Terry Beck of Mitchell, Leona (Lavern) Groskopf of Scottsbluff and Peggy (Robert) Hessler of Scottsbluff; grandchildren, Andy (Jessica) Groskopf of Scottsbluff, Megan (Jim) Pieper of Scottsbluff, Halee (Greg) Brown of Scottsbluff and Danielle Hessler of Scottsbluff; great grandchildren, Joslyn, Daxon, Derrick, Madison and Allyson; and sister in law, Joella Johnson of Mitchell; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Theona was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leo in 2008; brother, Don Johnson; and sister, Darlene Francescato.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at The Residency, especially Nikki, Andrew and Carla.