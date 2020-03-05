Thompsen, Elaine

Elaine Eftikia (Jassimides) Thompsen March 3, 2020 Funeral services for ELAINE EFTIKIA (JASSIMIDES) THOMPSEN, 80, will be held at 2pm Monday, March 9, 2020 at the First Wyoming United Presbyterian Church with Reverend Bruce McBurney officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Elaine died March 3, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to the American Heart Association. The casket will be closed. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Cards and letters can be sent to Cindy Thompsen at 1263 Wendy Lane, Cheyenne, WY 82009. Elaine was born December 22, 1939 in Neptune, New Jersey the daughter of Reverend Paul C. Jassimides and Marika (Isaakidou) Jassimides. She married Donald R. Thompsen, November 22, 1950 and he preceded her in death on August 18, 1982. Survivors include two children; Kelvin Thompsen of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Cindy (Charles Tarter) Thompsen of Cheyenne, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Beau (Heather) Anderson, Bayle (Luke Baker) Anderson, Brenna (Tanner) Leckenby, and Taylor Thompsen; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Leila Anderson and Calla Leckenby; one sister Theodora Coleman of Columbia, Maryland. In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her parents. She was a successful business woman owning several businesses, as well as buying/selling real estate. She enjoyed renovating and flipping condominiums; loved shopping for anything, especially her "Dooneys"; and wouldn't go a day without knowing what was happening on the stock market. Elaine loved spending holidays with her family, teaching her grandchildren how to cook spanakopita and avgolemono soup. She is a beloved member of her family and will be dearly missed.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
