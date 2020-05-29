Torres, Alejandro

Alejandro E Torres May 24, 2020 Alejandro E Torres, 93 of Gering, Nebraska passed away on Saturday, May 24, 2020 at Sumner Place retirement home with his family by his side. There will be a rosary for immediate family only on Friday May 29th, 6:00 pm at Gering Memorial Chapel. A mass of Christian burial for family members only will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020, 10:00 am at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering. Interment will be at West Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com Alejandro was born April 28, 1927 in Skidmore Texas to Michaela Escobedo and Jose Torres. He moved to the Scottsbluff Gering area in 1949, where he met and married Margarita Munoz on December 27, 1955. Alejandro loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards, listening, and dancing to Spanish music. Alejandro was kind and always willing to help his neighbors or anyone who needed a helping hand. He is survived by his children Federico M Torres and wife Maria Elena Miranda Torres of Lincoln, NE; Maria Elena Torres of Phoenix, AZ; Jose M Torres and wife Katherine (Parra) of Normal, Ill; and Gloria (Torres) and husband Rick Kimball of Oxford, NE; 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; his brother Gonzalo Torres of Scottsbluff, NE and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Alejandro Jr, wife Margarita, his brother David Torres and sister-in-law Inosencia (Munoz) Torres.
