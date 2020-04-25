Turner, Joie

Joie Lee Turner April 3, 2020 A special soul left this earth on April 3, 2020. Joie Lee (Williamson) Turner was the first-born child of Charles and Lorene Williamson of Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She was born August 1, 1937 and died in Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, after a short illness, of natural causes in Houston Texas. The Coronavirus kept family and friends from being able to be at her bedside. Joie Lee graduated from Scottsbluff High School and had many great experiences including her senior class winning the State Basketball Championship which she and many of her friends attended. Upon graduation she attended Scottsbluff Junior College, where she met her husband "to be" Royal Turner of Venango, Nebraska. They were married in 1956 and moved to Iowa City, Iowa to attend The University of Iowa in Engineering. They graduated in 1959. They had two sons, Jeff Turner (Beth) of Houston and Lee Turner of Baton Rouge. They traveled the world over with Royals' job, many of the time in very active Middle Eastern countries. They loved the LSU Tigers. Joie Lee was an avid reader and enjoyed making lifelong friends from all over the world. Joie's husband Royal and son Lee preceded her in death. She is survived by son, Jeff (Beth), twin grandchildren Kelly a girl and Brad, a grandson, both of Houston; A brother John Williamson (Kay); a sister Margie Irwin (Jim), both from Arizona, and many nieces and nephews. Goodness will she be missed. We know that a loving Heavenly Father, her equally loving husband Royal and son Lee welcomed her with open arms.
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Four new cases of coronavirus announced in Scotts Bluff County
-
Kent Ewing: Successful entrepreneur operates convenience store
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Details released on new Cheyenne County COVID-19 case; new Scotts Bluff County case announced
-
Area restaurants battle to keep the doors open
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.