Turner, Joie

Joie Lee Turner April 3, 2020 A special soul left this earth on April 3, 2020. Joie Lee (Williamson) Turner was the first-born child of Charles and Lorene Williamson of Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She was born August 1, 1937 and died in Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, after a short illness, of natural causes in Houston Texas. The Coronavirus kept family and friends from being able to be at her bedside. Joie Lee graduated from Scottsbluff High School and had many great experiences including her senior class winning the State Basketball Championship which she and many of her friends attended. Upon graduation she attended Scottsbluff Junior College, where she met her husband "to be" Royal Turner of Venango, Nebraska. They were married in 1956 and moved to Iowa City, Iowa to attend The University of Iowa in Engineering. They graduated in 1959. They had two sons, Jeff Turner (Beth) of Houston and Lee Turner of Baton Rouge. They traveled the world over with Royals' job, many of the time in very active Middle Eastern countries. They loved the LSU Tigers. Joie Lee was an avid reader and enjoyed making lifelong friends from all over the world. Joie's husband Royal and son Lee preceded her in death. She is survived by son, Jeff (Beth), twin grandchildren Kelly a girl and Brad, a grandson, both of Houston; A brother John Williamson (Kay); a sister Margie Irwin (Jim), both from Arizona, and many nieces and nephews. Goodness will she be missed. We know that a loving Heavenly Father, her equally loving husband Royal and son Lee welcomed her with open arms.

