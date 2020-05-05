Tystad, Dorothy

Dorothy Eileen Tystad May 1, 2020 Dorothy Eileen (Coyne) Tystad passed away on May 1, 2020 peacefully with the loving presence of her daughter. She was born on June 1, 1932 at Ethan, South Dakota to Leo and Dorothy (Hohn) Coyne. Eileen married Claire H. Tystad on January 29, 1953 and moved to his ranch at Kyle where they raised their family of five daughters and one son. She began her US Post Office career in Kyle in 1970 and later promoted to postmaster positions retiring from Gering, Nebraska after a rewarding 27 year career. Eileen was preceded in death by an infant, her husband, daughter Jane, three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by children Gail Hansen, Linda Groce, Craig Tystad (Kelly), Sharon Armstrong (Bell Island), and Terri Hudson; numerous grand & great grandchildren, one sister and many nieces & nephews. Due to the current Covid virus issue, interment will be at a later date in Gordon, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Tystad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

