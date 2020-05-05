Tystad, Dorothy

Dorothy Eileen Tystad May 1, 2020 Dorothy Eileen (Coyne) Tystad passed away on May 1, 2020 peacefully with the loving presence of her daughter. She was born on June 1, 1932 at Ethan, South Dakota to Leo and Dorothy (Hohn) Coyne. Eileen married Claire H. Tystad on January 29, 1953 and moved to his ranch at Kyle where they raised their family of five daughters and one son. She began her US Post Office career in Kyle in 1970 and later promoted to postmaster positions retiring from Gering, Nebraska after a rewarding 27 year career. Eileen was preceded in death by an infant, her husband, daughter Jane, three brothers and two sisters. She is survived by children Gail Hansen, Linda Groce, Craig Tystad (Kelly), Sharon Armstrong (Bell Island), and Terri Hudson; numerous grand & great grandchildren, one sister and many nieces & nephews. Due to the current Covid virus issue, interment will be at a later date in Gordon, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to donor's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.