Uhrich, Fred

Fred Uhrich, Jr. "Bob" June 19, 2020 Fred Uhrich, 90, of Federal Heights, Colorado, died Friday, June 19, 2020 in his home. Fred "Bob" Uhrich was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to parents Fred and Edith Uhrich on January 26, 1930. His mother Edith and 7 siblings did lots of hard work farming all around the Scottsbluff area. At the ripe old age of 17, Bob joined the Navy and was lucky enough to be stationed in San Diego for a portion of his service. After lots of hard work and rewarding experiences serving his country, Bob left the Navy and went back to Nebraska to help his Mother and siblings. On May 16, 1957, Bob married Mildred Thomas, and this marriage would last over 51 wonderful years. During this marriage Bob and Mildred were blessed with four children: Jim, Cindy, Bob, and Laurie. The family moved to Denver in 1966 and began many joyous family years of work, laugh, play, and love. Bob enjoyed many hobbies in his life of which gardening, camping, and fishing were high on the list. His philosophy was always to work during the week and do your chores on Saturday; Sunday was a day to rest and enjoy life with family time at home, in parks or at picnics. Sunday time also included family BBQ's, long drives or watching sports. Bob also loved to gamble; Bob and Mildred made many trips to Las Vegas of which one was incredibly profitable with Bob winning over $13,000 on a penny slot machine!! Later when Central City, CO allowed gambling, Bob and Mildred became regular visitors to the "hills." After Bob's wife, Mildred, predeceased him in 2008, he enjoyed 12 happy years spending quality time with his children and growing family. Bob was particularly fond of his 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He said being with them was "heaven." He loved those babies. In January of this year, Bob's family and friends gathered to celebrate his 90th Birthday. There wasn't a moment in that day that he didn't have a smile on his face celebrating his well lived life. Bob is survived by his children Jim Uhrich, Cindy Hudak, Bob Uhrich and Laurie Ward; Sisters, Delores Arndt, Cheryl Ferreyra, Karen Zamora; brother Freddy Uhrich; Son-in law Bob Hudak; Daughter-in-law Chie Uhrich; Grandson Austin Uhrich; Granddaughters Sarah Ward and Brianna Uhrich; Great Granddaughter Mila; Great Grandson Noa, and several cherished nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff with Pastor Ed Hunzeker officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy and the Nebraska Patriot Guard. Friends and family are invited to his visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be made by visiting "Bob's" memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
2104 Broadway
Scottsbluff, NE 69361
11:00AM
North Fifth Avenue
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE 69361
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Regional West Foundation receives $30,000 grant From OTCF
-
Omaha resident physician accused of killing her husband during argument along I-80
-
Officials identify Scottsbluff man killed in crash
-
Ricketts tells local governments they won't get federal COVID-19 money if they require masks
-
PPHD reports three new COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.