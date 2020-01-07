Vada Joan Caton Scofield, 82, passed away Wednesday at her home in Vallejo with her family by her side. She was born August 10, 1937 in Oshkosh, Nebraska to Clarence and Ellen Caton.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie (Bill) Kenyon; grandson Mike (Veronica); great grandchildren, Ava and Kya; sister, Rosa Miskimen; brother, Larry Caton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vada was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, LeRoy; her parents; her brother, Harold; her sister, Jesse; and her granddaughter, Anjanette.
No local services will be held and she will be buried along side her husband in Gering, Nebraska.
