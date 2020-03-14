Pete Asher Valdez March 9, 2020 Pete Asher Valdez was born March 27th, 1986 in Fort Collins, CO to his parents Jill Morris and Pedro (Tony) Valdez. Pete checked out in Deadwood, SD on March 9th, 2020. Pete's education was non-traditional as he received it both in Scottsbluff and Rapid City. Pete received his Associates Degree in December 2019 at WNCC in Scottsbluff, NE with plans to attend University of Wyoming summer semester to obtain a degree in Civil Engineering. Pete worked in various positions but found his passion in cooking. Pete was a passionate sports fan, loved the Packers, Huskers, and the Celtics. Always placing a bet on his team win or lose. Pete also enjoyed the occasional game of "HORSE" with his brothers and nephews. Throwing a game of "shoes" or late-night kayaking. Pete was always the one looking for adventure. He would try anything once and never backed down from a dare. Pete never met a person he didn't become friends with. He was always generous, giving, funny, and the life of any party. Anyone that was in Pete's presence left a better person. Always encouraging, never critical, believed the unbelievable, and always pursuant of the impossible. Pete was adored and loved by his family and friends. Survivors include his mother, Jill Morris, Scottsbluff, NE; his father, Pedro "Tony" Valdez, Rapid City, SD; his fianc�e , Felicia Hernandez, Scottsbluff, NE; his sister, Hailee Brown, Scottsbluff, NE; his brothers, Nash Winder, Scottsbluff, NE, Nahum (Amy) Winder, Auburn, NE, and eldest brother Shalis (Lindsay) Winder, Kansas City, KS; and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. "Say it ain't soI will not goTurn the lights offCarry me home"-Blink 182 In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Camp Friendship. Visitation will be Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2:00pm at Kirk Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 2:00-5:00pm in Scottsbluff, NE at Trails West Pavilion. Family and friends may sign Pete's online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com
