Valerie Hall Stopher celebrated her 60th Birthday on Dec 20th.
She will be celebrating with family on Dec 28th in Aurora, Colorado. We would like to shower her with cards.
Please send cards to 4327 Prairie Drive. Brighton CO 80601.
