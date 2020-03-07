Vallejo, Marie

Marie S. Vallejo March 5, 2020 Marie S. Vallejo, 94, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at her home. She was born August 11, 1925 in Alliance, Nebraska to Ysabel and Concepcion (Iyala) Soto. In December of 1947 she married William T. Vallejo and was widowed in 1974. Marie attended Alliance High School and worked the majority of time for the Good Samaritan Village. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and served as a community volunteer. Marie was dedicated to her faith, family and friends. She enjoyed walks, gardening and living life with joy and energy. She is survived by her children, Mari (Jim) Pauley of Scottsbluff, Bob (Diane) Vallejo of Perry, IA and Kathee (Ron) Sanchez of Lincoln; her grandchildren, Erin Pauley of Lincoln, James Pauley of Omaha, Adrian (Challese) Sanchez of Lincoln and Aaron Sanchez of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Cameron Sanchez, Reyna Sanchez and Silas Sanchez, all of Lincoln and foster grandson, Gabe Novak of Lincoln. She is also survived by her brothers, Albert (Margaret) Soto of Alliance and Alfred (Jayne) Soto of Cheyenne, WY; her sister, Margaret Sanchez of Scottsbluff; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Helen and her foster sister, Rosie Arouchan. A special thank you to Mike and Mona Vallejo for the care of their aunt Mae. Graveside services will be held, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Calvary Cemetery. Father Tim Stoner will officiate. Memorials may be given to Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
