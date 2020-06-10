William Edward Vance June 3, 2020 William "Bill" Edward Vance, 82, passed away June 3, 2020 in Austin, TX after a short battle with multiple myeloma. He was born at the family home on March 2, 1938, the 10th of 11 children to Cecil Bradley and Carrie D. (Stevens) Vance, and was raised in the Hawk Springs, WY area. He married Wilda Marie Brown on July 27, 1955. Children from this union were sons John Bradley and William "Bill" M. Vance and daughter Deirdre Renee (Vance) Mowrey. After Wilda's death in 2007, Bill married Vashti (Ballard) Hassinger on September 4, 2009. They divorced in 2013. His area employment ranged from a hired ranch hand, Torrington CalGas manager, farming and work at Holly Sugar for over 20 years. Bill and Wilda retired from the family wheat farm south of Lyman, NE and returned to Cheyenne, WY. Together they enjoyed travel being "snow birds" in Arizona. Two years ago Bill's travel resumed with daughter Deirdre, a traveling nurse. They spent time in San Francisco, Phoenix and Austin. He loved country and bluegrass music, and a good polka. Even after losing a foot in a farm accident he loved to dance. So he could literally dance his (prosthetic) leg off. He loved all types of wood crafting and made pens using multiple types of wood in his later years. Those preceding his death include his parents, wife Wilda, son John Bradley and John's wife, Tina Marie (McCloud) Vance and three sisters. He is survived by three sisters and four brothers, son Bill Vance (Brends), daughter Deirdre Mowrey, eight grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private family burial will be in LaGrange, WY. He requested donations be made to Gracie's Promise, PO Box 1366, Torrington, WY. Gracie's Promise is a non-profit organization supporting families with children having catastrophic illness.
