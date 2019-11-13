On Saturday, November 9, 2019, Vern Lawrence Beyer, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 74. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, December 9th with Wake Services on Sunday, December 8th at 7:00 P.M. Both will be held in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Mike McDermott officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Cremation has been held. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel to sign Vern’s register book and leave condolences for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in Vern’s name to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 1039 14th Avenue, Sidney, NE 69162 or Homeboy Industries at 130 West Bruno Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012. You may view Vern’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Vern’s care and funeral arrangements.
Vern Lawrence Beyer was born to James and Freda (Kurz) Beyer on December 11, 1944, in Sidney NE, graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in 1963, then from the University of Northern Colorado in 1966 where he was a proud member of the Alpha Kappa Lambda Fraternity. On November 27, 1968 he married Kathy, his wife for over 50 years. He was a teacher of Social Studies and coach of basketball, football, swimming and wrestling at schools in Cozad, NE, Eaton, CO, and Ft. Lupton, CO, before moving back to Sidney in 1974 to live, work and raise his family on the family farm. He served on the St. Patrick’s School Development Foundation and the Rural Fire Board, coached basketball at St. Patrick’s and Potter-Dix, and was an active parishioner at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Vern connected with God listening to the sound of the pump, watching sprinklers irrigate the crops he was raising, and holding the hand of his wife Kathy. He shared his tender heart and gracious humor playing cards, telling stories, coaching and mentoring others. His devotion to God, wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends, as well as his humble sense of the undeserved love and kindness he received from others, are some of his lasting gifts in the hearts of those he touched. He had an open heart that yearned to embody the Prayer of St. Francis.
Vern was preceded in death by his father, James, his mother, Freda, his brothers Paul and James, and his sister, Mary.
He is survived by his wife Kathy, daughter, Christine Wamsley and husband Scott, grandchildren Samantha, Logan, Nathan and Sarah, son, Jason Beyer and wife Zoe, grandchildren Ezra and Ezekiel, brothers, John and wife Liz, Joe and wife Tamara, Vince, Pat, and Mike and wife Melinda, sister, Nancy, brother-in-law, James Schott and wife Janice, many nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews and the Maytorena family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.