Vern L. Beyer, age 74, of Sidney, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Sidney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M., December 9th with a wake service on Sunday, December 8th at 7:00 P.M.
Both services will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sidney with Father Mike McDermott officiating. Cremation has been held. Inurnment will follow Mass in the Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel to sign Vern’s register book and leave condolences for the family. Memorials may be made in Vern’s name to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 1039 14th Ave., Sidney, NE 69162. Homeboy Industries at 130 West Bruno St., Los Angeles, CA, 90012. You may view Vern’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.
Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service, LLC is in charge of Vern’s care and funeral arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.