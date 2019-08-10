YODER, WYOMING — No services are planned at this time for VERNON “JACK” CLEMENS, 83, who died August 7, 2019 at his home in Yoder, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place. The Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with the cremation arrangements.
Jack was born February 4, 1936 at the Scott Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming the son of Vernon I and Katheryn (Emery) Clemens. He graduated from Yoder High School in 1954. After high school he joined the US Army Reserve National Guard and continued working on the family farm. He lived at the family farm in Yoder and farmed, raising corn, hay and wheat and fed cattle all his life. Jack had many friends and always brought a smile to people’s faces. He will be greatly missed by the several individuals who knew and loved him.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Bob; and his niece Debbie. He is survived by his sister Beth Ann (Russell) Wells of Torrington, Wyoming; nephew Joe (Cindy) Wells of Lingle, Wyoming, niece Cindy (Keith) Gibbs of Lingle and niece Kathy of Cheyenne, Wyoming; a sister-in-law Ruth of Cheyenne; and numerous great and great-great nephews and nieces.