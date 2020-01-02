Virgil G. Jackson passed away peacefully with his family around him on December 30, 2019 at the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, WY. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Chugwater Elementary Gym at 2pm with the interment to follow at the Iowa Flats Cemetery in Chugwater, WY. Virgil will be the first of the 3rd generation of Jacksons to be buried there. Memorial donations may be made to Davis Hospice Center- Cheyenne, WY and The Eastern Wyoming College Foundation -Torrington, WY. Colyer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be directed to www.colyerfuneralhome.com
Virgil was born April 9, 1940, the first born, to Warren and Ruth (Young) Jackson of Chugwater, WY. He was raised on the family ranch/farm 18 miles east of Chugwater. He attended K-8 school at the Iowa Center School and transferred to high school in Chugwater and graduated in 1958. He then attended Goshen County Community College and graduated in 1960 where he met his future wife, Peggy Daily. They were married June 12, 1960 at the First United Methodist Church in Torrington, WY.
Shortly after, they set up their farming and ranching operation on his grandparents’ homestead, Fred and Daisy Young, located 10 miles east of Chugwater. During the 1980’s, they expanded their business operations to include being a HydraBed Dealer to sell round bale feeders for livestock.
Through the years, Virgil’s community service included some of the following: 25+ years as the Treasurer for the Chugwater Cemetery District, 1st President of the Chugwater Fire Protection District, served on the Goshen County Community Board for the FSA, and served as a board member for the Eastern Wyoming College Foundation and board member of the Chugwater United Methodist Church.
Virgil is survived by his wife of 59 years, Peggy, their children, Jerrene K. Owens (Kent) of Wheatland, Wyoming; Derek G. Jackson (Michele) of Torrington and the following 5 grandchildren: Tyler (Brittney) Braisted, Maci (Mike) Deavila, Kolby (Priscilla) Braisted, Ali (Nick) Hamel, Josi (Ross) Wahlert; 5 great-grandchildren, Kyler and Natalie Hamel, Kinsey Jo and Nellie Wahlert, and Brecklynn Braisted.
He is also survived by his siblings: Dan (Lorene)Jackson of Chugwater, Gary (Pam)Jackson of Minnesota and Donna (Joe)Short of Washington and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his parents Warren and Ruth Jackson.
Virgil will always be remembered for his warm and friendly demeanor, never knowing a stranger and for always having a pocket full of Werther’s Original candy to hand out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.