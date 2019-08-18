Virginia Alger Peterson, 87, of Kimball, passed away August 6, 2019. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will take place August 23, at 2:00pm at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering, officiated by Pastor Hod Boltjes. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
Virginia was born October of 1931 at Mabscott, West Virginia. After working several different jobs and living in Western Nebraska and raising her family, she returned to West Virginia working at West Virginia University’s Pharmacology Department. Besides raising her children, one of her greatest accomplishments was earning a Bachelor’s degree in education and human services from the California University of Pennsylvania at the age of 73. Her motto was, “There’s no such thing as can’t if you try.” She moved back to western Nebraska to Kimball in 2006.
She loved spending time with her family, photography, gardening, and writing stories. She was a loving mother who gave her children all they needed.
Survivors include her husband, Merle Peterson of Kimball; daughter, Margaret (James) Chapman of Chesterfield, VA; son, James (Jeannine) Quicke of Gering; son, Paul (Diana) Quicke of Kimball; daughter, Janie (Larry) Pollard of Oshkosh; 18 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, David, her parents, and brother.