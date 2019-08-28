On Friday, August 23, 2019, Virginia Amen, loving wife and mother of three children went to her
heavenly home with our Lord Jesus and her awaiting loved ones at the age of 93.
Virginia was born on February 3, 1926 in Minatare, NE to William and Nellie (Ruff) Pittman. She
graduated from Minatare High School in 1943, and worked in accounting and bookkeeping for
many years until retirement. On June 24, 1945, she married Harvey W. Amen. They raised two
daughters, Teresa and Rosemary, and one son, Jon.
Virginia loved family functions. She also enjoyed card playing, board games, and gardening.
She was also an avid music lover, especially music from the Big Band era. She was very witty,
had an infectious smile, sparkling eyes, and a compassionate spirit.
Virginia was preceded in death by her father, William, mother, Nellie, husband, Harvey, and
daughter, Teresa (Teri) Null. Also preceding her in death, grandchildren, Tom Null, and Andrea
Null. She is survived by her children, Jon (Lynnett) Amen, Rosemary (Greg) Kanne,
grandchildren, Chris (Victoria) Wagner, Kristin (Tony) Garcia, great grandchildren, John Wagner,
Chris Wagner, Lt. Thomas Jacobs, Analisa Garcia, Arabella Garcia, Carlo Garcia, and one great
great grandchild, Lane Wagner.
A gravesite service will be held on Wednesday, 4 September, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery,
Scottsbluff, NE at 1:30 pm. Pastor Jeff Fiet officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to Regional
West Medical Center Hospice.