On Friday, August 23, 2019, Virginia Amen, loving wife and mother of three children went to her

heavenly home with our Lord Jesus and her awaiting loved ones at the age of 93.

Virginia was born on February 3, 1926 in Minatare, NE to William and Nellie (Ruff) Pittman. She

graduated from Minatare High School in 1943, and worked in accounting and bookkeeping for

many years until retirement. On June 24, 1945, she married Harvey W. Amen. They raised two

daughters, Teresa and Rosemary, and one son, Jon.

Virginia loved family functions. She also enjoyed card playing, board games, and gardening.

She was also an avid music lover, especially music from the Big Band era. She was very witty,

had an infectious smile, sparkling eyes, and a compassionate spirit.

Virginia was preceded in death by her father, William, mother, Nellie, husband, Harvey, and

daughter, Teresa (Teri) Null. Also preceding her in death, grandchildren, Tom Null, and Andrea

Null. She is survived by her children, Jon (Lynnett) Amen, Rosemary (Greg) Kanne,

grandchildren, Chris (Victoria) Wagner, Kristin (Tony) Garcia, great grandchildren, John Wagner,

Chris Wagner, Lt. Thomas Jacobs, Analisa Garcia, Arabella Garcia, Carlo Garcia, and one great

great grandchild, Lane Wagner.

A gravesite service will be held on Wednesday, 4 September, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery,

Scottsbluff, NE at 1:30 pm. Pastor Jeff Fiet officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to Regional

West Medical Center Hospice.

Sign Up for Star-Herald.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags